Kenya: Hellen Obiri Ready to Explode At KDF Championships

Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of her title defence at the Kenya Defence Forces Athletics Championships that start on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Obiri staged a remarkable return from maternity leave last year to win the 5,000m in 15 minutes and 21.8 seconds, beating Joycline Jepkosgei to second place in 15:40.1. Africa Cross silver medallist Sheila Chepkirui came third in 15:42.4.

Obiri went on the win silver at the in Olympics before winning the KDF Cross Country Championships in January this year.

The 5,000m final at 11.30am promises fireworks with an explosive rematch beckoning when Obiri, the 2012 World Indoor 3,000m champion, tests the strength of Jepkosgei, who is fresh from setting the World Half Marathon record of 1:04:52 in Prague on April 1.

Obiri's rivals Jepkosgei and Chepkirui won medals at the Africa Championships in September last year in Durban, South Africa.

While Jepkosgei won bronze in 10,000m, Chepkirui went for 5,000m gold, six months after having won silver at the Africa Cross Country in Cameroon.

"I just want to test my strength and see how my body responds," said Obiri, who is looking forward for the Shanghai leg of the Diamond League on Saturday.

"It should give me a good leverage ahead of Shanghai."

The men's 10,000m final will also go down with Emmanuel Kipsang defending his title against seasoned long distance runner Stephen Arita, former KDF champion Mark Kiptoo and Japheth Bett.

Olympic 400m hurdles silver medallist Boniface Mucheru, who is also the Africa champion, will battle Julius Rotich among others in the hurdles race heats.

National 400m champion Alphas Kishoyian, African Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa and Joseph Poghisio are expected in the 400m heats showdown with National 100m and 200m champion Mike Mokamba the main attraction in both races.

Of interest, is the return of former national 100m champion and record holder Tom Musinde in the 100m heats, that will also feature Emmanuel Letukunye and Peter Mwai among others.

The 2012 Olympic 800m bronze medallist Timothy Kitum, who was part of the 4x800m team Kenya that won silver at the World Relays, Charles Simotwo and Jonathan Kititli will highlight the 800m heats.

The 2014 Commonwealth 1,500m gold medallist James Magut, Gideon Gathimba and Nixon Chepseba are expect in 1,500m heats.

Veronica Mutua, Maximila Imali and Catherine Nandi, who were also in women's 4x400m team for the World Relays brace for a showdown in women's 400m.