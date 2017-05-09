Kenya: 4,000 Get Cleared to Seek Election As Independents

Some 4,000 aspirants were yesterday cleared to run as independent candidates in the August 8 General Election as the electoral agency shut the door on applications.

Out of 3,880 cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties by yesterday morning, 10 are seeking the presidency and 27 the governorship.

Those cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the highest office in the land include 2007 presidential candidate Nazlin Umar Rajput, Mr Robert Mukhwana Juma, Mr Joseph Ngacha Karani, Mr Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu, Mr Nixon Kukuboh Jeremiah and Mr Joseph Musyoka Masini.

Others are Mr Erastus Nyamera Masira, Mr Stephen Owoko Oganga, Mr David Munga Mwadende and Mr Michael Wainaina.

PARTY ALLEGIANCE

Notable politicians gunning for governorship include former Cabinet minister Paul Otuoma (Busia), Canada-based barrister Miguna Miguna (Nairobi), former Mugirango West Member of Parliament James Gesami (Nyamira) and the youthful MP Kinoti Gatobu, who was in 2013 debuted as an independent candidate in Buuri Constituency in Meru County.

There are 31 independents vying for senator, 215 MP, 14 woman representative and many others for member of the county assembly (MCA).

The sheer volume of the independents means if they are elected, a good number of elected leaders will not owe allegiance to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party or Mr Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (Nasa) during voting in the National Assembly or the Senate.

Majority of the independents claim to have been rigged out in the nominations and have vowed to be on the ballot to face off with their rivals, who were handed certificates by their parties.

DUPLICATION OF SYMBOLS

The number of independents this year is Kenya's biggest ever, even larger than that of nominees of the two most popular political outfits combined.

Jubilee, for instance has 1,716 candidates running on its ticket and, according to Secretary-General Nick Salat, Kanu has more than 500.

The registrar's office at Lion Place on Waiyaki Way, in Nairobi's Westlands area, had been a beehive of activity ahead of yesterday's deadline, with hundreds of applicants queuing daily.

Most of the aspirants had their choice of symbols rejected by Ms Lucy Ndungu's office due to duplication, leading to submission of weird and peculiar signs.

Mr Martin Madara, who is seeking to be the ward representative for South Sakwa in Migori County, for instance, submitted a spanner as his symbol while Mr Solomon Ndung'u Kabue, who is eyeing the MCA seat in Flamingo Ward in Nakuru County, settled on a jack pin.

"Most of the people who come here have party symbol difficulties because they are submitting those that have already been registered for other candidates," Mr Joshua Ngala, the communications officer at the registrar's office, said.

CAMPAIGN FUNDS

He added that the office would work until midnight to ensure no one was locked out.

Uriri MP John K'Obado was among those caught up in the last-minute rush.

However, an optimistic Mr K'Obado said at Lion Place: "I am confident I will be cleared within the stipulated time. I still have till midnight.

"Parties messed up nominations and the number of independent MPs will be high in the next Parliament."

Another candidate who sat patiently waiting to be cleared was 31-year-old Edwin Wambua from Kitui County, who wants to vie for the presidency.

Mr Wambua, a pastor in the Truth Ministry Church in Kitui, said he had a divine calling to lead Kenyans and had decided to follow God's wish.

"I believe I have the capability to change this country through my ministry," Mr Wambua said, adding that he would take a Sh500,000 loan and borrow from friends for his campaign expenses.

"I believe I can make people clean through my church."

Parties are required to collect nomination papers and the code of conduct from the IEBC from May 10 to 31 to familiarise themselves with the requirements for the elections.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has warned that parties and candidates who go afoul of the rules will be disqualified.