9 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Rescinds Ban On TV Journalists

By Ismail Mudashir

The Senate yesterday rescinded its decision to ban seven cameramen of various television stations from covering proceedings at the plenary.

The Clerk to the Senate, Nelson Ayewoh had on Thursday announced the decision of the management to ban seven out of the 14 cameramen from covering plenary.

The lift of the ban was announced by Senate spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi yesterday.

Sabi in a press conference said, "Let me say that, the issue has been resolved amicably and tomorrow (Today) the chamber is going to have full complements of the Senate Press Corps as it is usual.

"We also have the assurances from the cameramen under their chairman to the effect that they are aware of their own ethical responsibilities and would do everything possible, as professional journalists, to adhere to that ethical standard while in the chamber."

