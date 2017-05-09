Kenya: Women Leaders Stamp Authority in North Rift

Women leaders in North Rift are taking the bull by the horns, as they seek to break their menfolk's stranglehold on political leadership in the region.

And the just-concluded Jubilee party primaries left no doubt about this shift, as a number of women braved a strong challenge from men to clinch the party's tickets.

Former Higher Education Cabinet Minister Margaret Kamar bounced back to national politics after trouncing 12 male aspirants to be Uasin Gishu County senatorial flag bearer.

Prof Kamar garnered 65,931 votes to beat her male opponents who included the incumbent Isaac Melly who came fourth with only 10,391 votes.

Her closest rival, Robert Kemei, a popular comedian, emerged second with 44,467 votes.

PLAY OVERSIGHT ROLE

Other candidates who were in the race included former Eldoret East MP Joseph Lagat who got 11,254 votes, Josiah Kipkemei (8,923), William Kipkoech (7,070), Philip Melly (3,752), Victorine Chepkorir (2,750), David Sawe (2,047), Julius Tirop (2,198), Philip Kimutai (1,318), Abraham Kipyego (843), Alex Kibitok (1,826) and Simon Lilan (869).

It was widely believed that Prof Kamar would vie for the gubernatorial seat, like she did in the 2013 General Election and came second to Governor Jackson Mandago.

She said she opted to shift to the Senate race because she wants to play an oversight role.

"The reason I shifted to the Senate is because, in my own thinking and my own understanding, I really would like to be able to supervise how the distribution of funds is being done. I want to be a lawmaker," said Prof Kamar.

Born on April 28, 1959, Margaret Jepkoech Kamar served as a nominated member of the East African Legislative Assembly between 2001 and 2006. She has been a consultancy since losing in the 2013 elections.

MALE OPPONENTS BEATEN

In Baringo County, despite being hospitalised for many months after falling ill, Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim defied all odds to win the party ticket.

Ms Kipchoim garnered 8,149 votes against four male opponents among them her close challenger Mark Kiptoo Kebenei, who polled 4,253 votes.

Other male opponents beaten by Ms Kipchoim during the party primaries included William Tengecha who garnered 2,983 votes to emerge third, Paul Kimaru got 849 while Samati Kibet garnered 436 votes.

Ms Kipchoim is credited for being in the forefront in fighting outdated cultural practices including cattle rustling and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) among pastoralist communities in the region.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God. Good people your voice has been heard loud and clear and I take this opportunity to sincerely thank you all for the overwhelming support," said an elated Ms Kipchoim.

"I accept your nomination fly the Jubilee ticket and I humbly request my worthy competitors to join hands together to ensure Baringo South is a better place," added the legislator.

Born on January 3, 1962, Ms Kipchoim is a KCA University graduate.

SMALL MARGIN

The stage is now set for a bruising political battle in Baringo South in the August 8 polls with the battle to be between the minority Ilchamus and Endorois communities.

Those who will battle out with Ms Kipchoim from Endorois is Charles Kamuren (Endorois) of Kanu and Amos Olempaka (ODM).

Ms Kipchoim beat Mr Kamuren by a small margin in the 2013 General Election.

In the neighbouring Trans Nzoia, Milka Psiwa, an educationist who recently decamped to Kanu from Jubilee Party says that she has what it takes to be elected as the first female MP.

Party and ethnic factors are likely to be key determinants of the next Saboti Constituency in Trans Nzoia County.

The seat has attracted a number of male aspirants seeking to unseat the incumbent David Lazarus Wafula, include ODM's Caleb Amisi and Jonas Kuko who clinched the Jubilee ticket.

BUILD MODEL SCHOOLS

Although, the constituency has never been represented by a woman, Ms Psiwa is determined to erase this notion.

"My priority is education and the management of CDF funds.

"I want to build model schools for our children," she says, noting that she has supported more than 20 young girls' access education.

She says that despite the region being endowed with good weather, it still lags behind in terms of development and education.

"We have poor roads yet we produce potatoes, maize and other crops... We need to improve on the road network in the constituency," says the former part-time lecturer at Moi University.

SHOWN THE DOOR

Other women in the region were not however lucky after they were shown the door by the unforgiving electorate citing incompetence and unfulfilled 2013 pre-election pledges.

Former Youth Affairs Minister and Mogotio MP Prof Hellen Sambili is one of them.

She was floored by water engineer, Dr Daniel Tuitoek, who garnered 11,994 against Sambili's 6,015. Reuben Kiborek, a youth leader came a distant third with 1,586.

It is widely believed that Prof Sambili's decision to ditch Kanu for Jubilee Party late last year may have played against her.

Also handed a defeat in the Jubilee primaries was former Marakwet East MP Linah Kilimo who was floored by incumbent Kangogo Bowen.