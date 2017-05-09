Nigeria: One Thousand Bishops to Hold Retreat in South Africa

Calabar — More than 1000 old and newly consecrated Bishops of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in different countries will hold an international retreat from June to November in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Dean of the College of Bishops, Patriarch Bassey Imowo, confirmed this yesterday in Calabar during their synod at the headquarters of the organisation.

Imowo said during the retreat the bishops and other clergies would an inter religious seminar to take a global view at the moral decadence, and the need for global peace.

He added that the retreat which would first hold in the next few weeks in Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom State, before that of Johannesburg would pray for Nigeria's economic development and the Black Race.

He said Bishop Archibong Archibong, Secretary General of BCS, Archbishop BW Degi and Chief Magistrate Edet Obot, will present papers at the event.