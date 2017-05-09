Zimbabwe: Caps United Happy With Ghanaian Target

CHAMPIONS Caps United have been impressed by Ghanaian target Wilson Andoh after he took part in the training session at Alexandria Sports Club on Monday.

United are looking to bolster their attack which has been struggling for goals ahead of the demanding mini league phase of the African champions league.

And they are targeting players from Ghana and Nigeria who are big, imposing and powerful.

Andoh arrived in Harare last Friday and trained with the team on Monday under the watchful eye of the Caps United technical team led by Lloyd Chitembwe.

Assistant coach Fungai Tosato Kwashi said although it was still early to judge the Ghanaian, after watching him just one day, they were impressed with his performance.

"He is big, strong and fast. He positions himself very well. But it's too early to judge him after just one work out," said Kwashi.

"We advised him to be free to train as much as he can and if he needs help we will help him. The chance is there for him.

"The opportunity is there for him; it's now up to him. We have given him the platform."

Tsipa back from injury

Meanwhile, United veteran striker Leonard Tsipa has been cleared to play for the Zimbabwe champions in the African Champions League following the regularisation of his registration.

He however will not be available for the showdown against five time African champions Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt on Friday due to lack of match fitness.

The 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) Golden Boot winner has not made much contribution to the club this season having been side-lined by injuries.

His only contribution came in the opening match against Shabanie Mine where he picked a groin injury eventually missing all the matches the club has played in the campaign so far.

Tsipa also did not play any part in the African Champions League preliminary round as he was not registered for the tournament. He had been expected to make the trip to Cairo tomorrow subject to the regularisation of his registration papers.

United assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi confirmed Tsipa's papers were now in order but said they would not rush to field him as he is just coming back from injury.

"It's a boost for the team, he was the top goal scorer last season. He is an important player- a leader. But we will gradually field him in the team," said Kwashi.

"It's step-by-step because he is just coming from injury; it's a process. There is no reason to put pressure on him.

"We are thankful his papers were processed we will gradually field him in the team, until he gets back to his full potential."

United were drawn in Group B alongside five-time African champions Zamalek, USM Alger of Algeria and Al Ahly of Libya.

The Green Machine trained in the morning Monday with everyone heavily involved apart from Tsipa.

They have been holding some of their training sessions in the evening under floodlights as they will play the Zamalek match at 9pm local time on Friday.