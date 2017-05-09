United Party for National Development (UPND) Lundazi Central losing candidate, Frackson Banda has quit active politics.

In the 2016 General election, Frackson Banda stood on the UPND candidate in Lundazi Central.

The election was won by independent candidate Lawrence Nyirenda who polled 12,688.

Nyirenda was followed by another independent, Ambassador Col. Bizwayo Nkunika who polled 6209.

Another independent Evans Ngoma polled 5,831 while Frackson Banda of UPND polled 3,354.

Below is Banda's message to his supporters:

TWO years ago I came been in the Country after being recalled from my tour of diplomatic duty from India.

While in India I took the opportunity to study and obtain a Masters Degree in International Relations in India.

In the last 2016 election I had supported the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) and stood in Lundazi Central Constituency as a candidate for member of parliament.

Today the 6/5/17, I have decided to withdraw my membership from UPND so that I can concentrate on my personal life for now.

In view of this, I would like to thank the people of Lundazi Constituency especially those that voted for me during the 2016 general elections.

I will inform the people of Lundazi which way I may go when time comes. Do not be hurt these are politics.

Thank you so much people for your support and continue supporting me.

One Zambia. One Nation.

God bless Zambia.

Frackson Banda