Kenya: Victorious Gor Close in On Top Spot

AFC Leopards can still execute their dream of winning this year's league title, but certainly not by presenting the ragged performance they displayed against Gor Mahia at the weekend.

The 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions displayed a shambolic performance that saw them soak in three agonising goals, leaving young custodian Ian Otieno in tears at the final whistle.

It was a derby that prominently exposed Ingwe's limitations in terms of personnel, as the team's midfield and defence crumbled like the biblical tower of Babel before collapsing completely as the game wore on.

Both teams employed the unconventional 3-5-2 system featuring two wing backs and which lays special emphasis on midfield, but it was K'Ogalo who mastered the game.

With only three center-halves, the formation demands a specific mould of defenders. The outside two must be mobile and have good agility, while the central defender must be dominant in the air and effective in moving the ball forward.

Leopards' Salim Abdala, Robinson Kamura and Joshua Mawira possessed none of these characteristics, and Gor forwards capitalised on this. The three were unsure about who to mark Gor striker Meddie Kagere.

In the end, it wasn't that Ingwe lost the expensive bragging rights to their rivals. It wasn't just that that was Ingwe's heaviest defeat in more than a decade. It wasn't even that the victory was so comprehensive either.

This was a K'Ogalo performance that provided a live demonstration of their superiority, and enough proof that they are capable of successfully bidding for a 16th KPL title.

Gor Mahia had the game where they wanted it very early and the game was over by the 36th minute when Kagere and George Odhiambo had scored to put K'Ogalo a two-goal advantage.

It was proof that K'Ogalo can do without their marquee signing Jacques Tuyisenge who has scored only one goal this season and whose performance even after coming on in the dying minutes of the game was intangible.

Ingwe's Gilbert Fiamenyo and Paul Kiongera are good strikers, but neither could match Kagere. The final nail on Ingwe's coffin came in the 83rd minute, although few would have predicted the goal scorer, because Timothy Otieno has been vilified all season for being wasteful and unproductive.

Leopards coach Stewart Hall focused his ire on his players, calling them "scared rabbits."

The Englishman believes that his team's horrible performance was a result of some imbalance within the squad, saying that most of his players have little premier league experience.

His opposite number from Gor, Jose Marcelo Ferreira said:

"These players deserve a lot of respect. Do you see the fans? They usually want to win every game and so I am happy for them and for my players as well. Today all players came with a clear understanding of what a derby is and they each played very well. Every department was working and the pleasure is not mine, but for the fans".

The defeat, Ingwe's third this season, has left them in eighth place on the log, seven points off leaders Posta Rangers, while K'Ogalo remained second and two points adrift of Rangers.

Meanwhile, suspended coach Francis Kimanzi returns to the touchline on Tuesday when his team Mathare United play Kariobangi Sharks in Machakos.