Kenya: Witness Identifies Sisal Rope Allegedly Used in Kiru Principal Murder

The man who confessed to taking part in the murder of Kiru Boys Secondary School Principal Solomon Mwangi was Monday back in court where he identified a sisal rope believed to have been used to strangle the victim.

Joseph Njuguna, alias Karis, had been brought to the Kiambu High Court to testify against his alleged accomplices.

Njuguna is serving a seven-year jail term in an undisclosed prison after he was convicted for taking part in the murder.

He had earlier in March pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges, saying he accepted to do the dirty job after being promised Sh400,000 by Mr Mwangi's wife Jane Muthoni Mbuthi.

On Monday, he gave evidence against Ms Jane Muthoni and her co-accused, Isaac Ng'ang'a, who have been charged with the murder of Mr Mwangi.

MURDER ACCOUNT

Mr Njuguna, who shocked the country when he gave a blow-by-blow account of the brutal murder, told Justice Joel Ngugi that he and three other people who took part in the murder knew each other.

State counsel Catherine Mwaniki asked the court not to free the accused on bond saying they were likely to abscond or influence and intimidate witnesses.

During the hearing, Ms Muthoni, who has been in custody since December 2016, appeared calm and even laughed off some of the evidence given by the witness.

SISAL ROPE

Mr Njuguna, who claimed the killers only got Sh100,000 from Muthoni for the job, identified the sisal rope they used to strangle Mr Mwangi.

The court also visited the murder scene.

The school head was murdered in November 2016 and his body was retrieved from Kiahuria Dam in Kiambu County following a search after he went missing.

Mr Mwangi had failed to collect KCSE examination papers from the Murang'a County commissioner's office on November 7, prompting police to start looking for him.

After his body was discovered, police launched investigations and arrested his wife.