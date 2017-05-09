Kenya: Presidential Debates Set for July

Media houses in Kenya will host three presidential debates one month to the August General Election.

The debates will be held on different dates in July.

The first debate for presidential candidates will be held on July 10. A debate for running mates will follow on July 17 while the third and final presidential debate will be held on July 24.

All the debates will be held at Catholic University of Eastern Africa at 7.30pm and will be aired by all participating media houses on television and radio stations.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Mr Wachira Waruru, the chairman of the organising committee for the presidential debate at Radisson Blu.

This is the second time presidential debates are held in Kenya.

The first debates were held on February 11 and February 25 in 2013 before the general elections.