Kenya: Mombasa Issues Alert Over Dengue Fever Outbreak

Nairobi — Surveillance has been intensified in Mombasa after an outbreak of dengue fever was reported.

The Chief Officer, County Department of Health, Dr Khadija Shikelly stated that the disease which has affected at least 153 people has been reported in Kisauni, Jomvu, Changamwe, Nyali, Mvita and Likoni sub-counties.

The cases were confirmed by rapid diagnostic test kits at Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa Hospital, Al Farouk, Jocham and Seyyid Fatima private hospitals.

Shikelly said Kisauni has the highest number of case at 37, followed by Mvita, 25, Changamwe 21 and Likoni 21.

No deaths from the fever have been reported.

"This is to notify you that there is dengue fever outbreak in Mombasa County and we therefore need to respond effectively and in a coordinated approach to contain the outbreak," said Shikelly.

Dr Shikelly has assured that the county has put in place adequate measures to control the spread of the disease which is the leading cause of serious illness and deaths among children.

"Dengue fever has no treatment or vaccination but can be controlled by spraying stagnant water and clearing bushes around homes," said Shikelly.

"Access to proper medical care lowers fatality rates to below one per cent."

County health officials have warned that the onset of rains which have hit the county has led to an upsurge in cases of malaria, by creating new breeding grounds for mosquitoes, which are the vectors transmitting the disease to humans.

Symptoms of the dengue fever include severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or rash.

Mosquitoes which are the vectors transmitting the disease, also transmit Chikungunya, Yellow Fever and Zika, according to the World Health organization (WHO).