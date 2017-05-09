8 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: I'm Out of EALA to Focus On Retirement, Campaign for Raila - Oburu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Nominated Member of Parliament Oburu Odinga says he has declined nomination to the East African Legislative Assembly and now wants to refocus his energies on campaigning for his brother, NASA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

Oburu, who says he is also mulling retiring from active politics says he also want to re-organise his life after he lost in the ODM primaries in Bondo, Siaya County.

"I would like to have time to reorganise my own things, my own businesses and think about the future," he told journalists on Monday.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale had earlier indicated that he would lead legislators in rejecting his name and that of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka's son, Kennedy, both who had applied to join the regional Parliament.

Oburu, however, says no member of his family should be denied any position just because Raila Odinga is their relative.

"I am really taken aback by the reckless comments by my brother Duale who claimed that I have no rights to be nominated to Parliament; I have been elected four times by the Bondo of people," he said.

"If I wanted to, I would have just competed with the other candidates of ODM in my own rights and not as the brother of Raila. He should not be associating me with Raila all the time and think that I will desist from applying or vying for any position. Raila does not make me what I am. In fact, I am older than him."

Having joined politics in 1974, Oburu said he was experienced for any position while hitting out at Duale, whom he says had been politically raised by Raila.

"Raila being my brother is just a biological accident and people should not be using it to deny any member of our family from vying for any position," he asserted.

He said his family, just like any other, is entitled to all rights enjoyed by other Kenyans.

"Some of my family members always fear the negative publicity... that there is too much of Odinga's, how much of them do you want?" he asked. "They are too many. It should be the people to judge and not the press."

Oburu says he will now focus on mobilising voters in favour of his brother.

Kenya

USAID Suspends Funding to Ministry of Health Departments

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has suspended funding for activities carried out by all Ministry of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.