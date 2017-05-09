Nigeria: Babachir/Oke - Osinbajo Panel May Have Submitted Report - Presidency

The Presidency has hinted that the panel that investigated the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, may have submitted its report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, dropped the hint this morning while featuring on the Sunrise Daily programme of Channels Television.

Babachir was investigated for alleged violations of law and due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North-East; and Oke, over the $43.4m hauled from a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Presidency had last Wednesday assured that President Buhari would receive the report today.

But Adesina disclosed this morning that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who headed the three-man panel met with Buhari before the latter travelled to London for medical follow-up yesterday.

The presidential spokesman explained that the submission of the report might have "come up" during that meeting.

"The vice president met with the president yesterday before he travelled. It is not unlikely that that (the submission of the report) may have come up," Adesina said.

He also stated that given the reputation of the members of the panel, Nigerians should expect "what is fair and just" from the report.