9 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns 6 People Killed in Mombasa Wall Collapse

Photo: Capital FM
The Mombasa county government has issued an alert of possible mudslides and more flooding in the county.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned six people including a mother and her four children who died in Mombasa after a perimeter wall collapsed on them following heavy rains in the coastal city.

In his message of condolence to the families, relatives and friends of the six, President Kenyatta said he was deeply saddened by the death of the innocent people and assured them that he shared in their grief.

"My thoughts are with you at this time of sorrow and grief. It is my prayer that the Almighty God will give you the strength and courage to bear the tragic loss," President Kenyatta said.

