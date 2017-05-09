South Africa: President Zuma to Visit Tanzania

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma is expected in Tanzania from Thursday for an official State visit, the Presidency on Monday.

While in Tanzania, President Zuma will co-chair the launch of the South Africa-Tanzania Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President John Pemba Magufuli.

The BNC is the highest mechanism regulating bilateral relations between two the countries. The agreement establishing the BNC was signed in July 2011 and will be operationalised and officially launched on 11 May 2017.

The visit will allow the two Heads of State to hold talks on a wide range of bilateral issues.

"This will include a review of the status of the bilateral relations, adoption of strategic interventions to further strengthen the relationship to focus on mutually identified priority issues and discuss regional and continental peace and security issues," the Presidency said.

During the visit, President Zuma and his host, President Magufuli, will also address the South Africa-Tanzania Business Forum, which will be held on the sidelines of the State visit to strengthen economic relations between the two countries.

The two countries enjoy excellent bilateral relations, which date back to the days of the liberation struggle. On the economic front, relations continue to grow and cooperation encompasses trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, environment, energy, infrastructure development and retail, amongst others.

Trade figures between the two countries in 2016 indicated that South African exports to Tanzania were valued at R6.5 billion, whereas imports from Tanzania amounted to R3.5 billion.

There are currently over 150 South African companies operating in Tanzania in areas such as the financial services sector, hospitality and leisure as well as ICT and electronics.

President Zuma will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Minister of Science and Technology Naledi Pandor; Minister of Trade and Industry Dr Rob Davies; Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa; Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi as well as a business delegation.