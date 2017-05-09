Kenya: USAID Suspends Funding to Ministry of Health Departments

Photo: Charles Lwanga/The Nation

Nairobi — The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has suspended funding for activities carried out by all Ministry of Health departments.

In a letter signed by USAID's Kenya and East Africa Contracting Officer Brian Woody, the agency cited unspecified conditions that are yet to be met by some of the implementing partners.

"The United States Ambassador to Kenya issued a letter to the Government of Kenya suspending US Government including USAID direct assistance to the Ministry of Health," Woody indicated.

He explained that the directive will be effected in all Ministry of Health departments until conditions which were unspecified in the letter are met.

"This suspension impacts all MoH departments until such a time as specific conditions have been met. If your organisation is directly impacted by this suspension, you will receive a separate letter suspending activities and assistance to the MOH," he said.

He stated that all its officials should forthwith cease contracting any business with the Health department.

"However, whether you receive a separate letter or not, you are to refrain from any activities further specified in this letter and or inform your contacting or agreement officer immediately," he said.

"Activities such as participation in meetings such as technical working groups, coordination committees, steering committees, intergovernmental fora or other similar groups with the MoH are suspended," the letter stated.

It indicated that any activities conducted with the MoH during the period of suspension will not be reimbursed by the United States Government.

In the Ministry of Health, the US deals with interventions on nutrition, family planning, and maternal and child health, malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and strengthening health programs.

There are also programs aimed at making devolution work for the benefit of all Kenyans through democracy, governance and conflict programs.

In 2015, USAID distributed 3.8 million mosquito nets in 23 endemic and epidemic counties prone to malaria attacks.