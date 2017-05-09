Kenya: PNU Delegates to Meet to Re-Affirm Support for Uhuru's Bid

The Party of National Unity (PNU) will soon hold a delegates convention to reaffirm their stand to support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Party leader Peter Munya has said.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Munya said they are working closely with Jubilee leadership to ensure the president attends the convention.

This comes in the wake of claims by Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi that PNU is backing the National Super Alliance (Nasa) coalition led by Mr Raila Odinga.

DARED MUNYA

Mr Linturi dared Mr Munya to lead PNU delegates in endorsing President Kenyatta's re-election just like four other parties did on Saturday.

"We saw Kanu, Narc Kenya, EFP and Maendeleo Chap Chap parties endorsing the president in his presence. We did not see PNU hold such a meeting. This is why we are saying PNU is backing Nasa candidates," Mr Linturi said.

Mr Murungi said Mr Munya is not genuine in his support for President Kenyatta.

"We know Mr Munya and his government financed Nasa flag bearer Raila Odinga's tour in Meru two months ago," claimed Mr Murungi.

ENDORSED UHURU

But Mr Munya said PNU delegates were the first to meet and endorse Mr Kenyatta's presidential candidature in 2017.

The party's national delegates conference (NDC) endorsed the president in October 2016.

"Our position on the presidential candidate as PNU has not changed since we endorsed Mr Kenyatta last year.

"We have not given anyone the responsibility of speaking on behalf of PNU.

"We are working with Jubilee leadership to invite the president to the PNU convention for avoidance of any doubt," Mr Munya said.

ODINGA RALLY

He denied claims by Mr Murungi that county administrators helped in ferrying people to a rally attended by Mr Odinga in February.

"Senator Murungi can say anything to derail me. But all the things he has said about the death of PNU have proved to be false. He is like a drowning man and is clinging on any straw. The perceived popularity of Nasa in Meru is one of the straws he is clinging onto," he remarked.

The former allies who won on the Alliance Party of Kenya (APK) ticket in 2013 have differed over the utilisation of county resources and Mr Munya's style of leadership.

Mr Murungi accuses the governor of failing to fulfil the pledge to end water shortage in Meru by allocating Sh1 billion every year to the sector.

But Mr Munya insists that the Senator is only keen on overseeing the resources allocated to the county government.