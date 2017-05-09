9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Off to Singapore for Routine Medical Check-Up - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has left Harare for Singapore for routine medical check-up, a report says.

According to The Herald, Mugabe was expected back in the country at the weekend "in time for the burial of national hero, Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku", who died in South Africa last week.

The 93-year-old was in the South East Asian city state earlier this year - just after his February birthday celebrations - for what officials again claimed to be a routine check-up.

His trip on Monday came just a few days after he insisted while attending the World Economic Forum in Durban, that Zimbabwe was the most highly developed country in Africa, after South Africa.

"Zimbabwe is the most highly developed country in Africa. After South Africa, I want to see another country as highly developed," Mugabe was quoted as saying at the time.

News24

Zimbabwe

Report Links Malema, Minister in Plot to Topple Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's top aide and government minister has shrugged off charges he is working in cohorts… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.