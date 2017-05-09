Uganda: Power Wrangles Rock Nurses Union

The leadership of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union has suspend its president and also run to court to secure an interim order to retrain her from blocking a scientific conference and celebrations of the International Nurses Day slated for this week in Kapchorwa District.

Ms Joyce Lucy Atim, the Secretary General to the Union, yesterday told journalists that the President, Janet D. Obuni had been suspended from her position pending investigations into the illegal registration of the Wellness Centre of Health Care Workers without knowledge of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

She added that the suspended Ms Obuni also illegally issued a letter to the media indicating that the scientific Conference and celebration of the International Nurses Day slated for May 9 and 12 in Kapchorwa had been postponed.

"Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union has obtained an interim order against Janet D.Obuni restraining her and her agents from sabotaging union activities," said Ms Atim.

Ms Obuni's letter warned that proceeding with the events in Kapchorwa could result into fights and bloodshed compared what happened at an earlier NEC Meeting held on April 28, 2017.

"The UNMU is going through a crisis situation at the National level with scuffles among the members and the closure of the Office of the President of UNMU. It is therefore important to resolve the issues before convening a big gathering of nurses to avoid any fights... " Ms Obuni's letter to all stakeholders indicated.

However, Ms Atim said the events will happen as planned and urged members of the union to ignore the communication passed on by the suspended president.

"All UNMU stakeholders who have been hired to provide services to the Nurses/Midwives are advised to keep time to ensure our people get the best survives," Atim noted, adding that NEC had resolved to suspend Ms Obuni on April 28.

The leadership of the Union is accusing Ms Obuni of appointing directors of the Health facility which is a project of the Union without obtaining their consent.

Attempts to get a comment from Ms Obuni by the Daily Monitor were futile as her known phone number remained unanswered.

Mr Usher Wilson Owere, the Chairman General of the National Organisation of Trade Unions, who was present at the press conference, said Ms Obuni should step aside and allow investigations to be concluded.

"As the umbrella of trade unions, we want to ensure study running of the union despite the internal challenges. The Conference and Nurses' celebrations should go on as planned without interruptions," Mr Owere noted.