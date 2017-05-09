9 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Four Arrested As They 'Tried to Travel to Lybia to Join Isis'

By Fred Mukinda

Three Kenyans and a Somali refugee were arrested in South Sudan on suspicion they were travelling to Libya to join the Islamic State.

The Kenyans are Said Ahmed Dabow, Adan Sheikh, Mohamed Abdi Mohamed and the Somalia National is Abdiqani Abdishakur Shobay.

At the same time police are looking for Nicholas Karanja Mwangi alias Said Mwangi and Dahir Mohamed Dahir.

They are suspected of recruiting people for ISIS and smuggling them to Libya.

Police on Tuesday circulated their photos and offered Sh4 million to anybody who would give information that would help in their arrest.

Police described them as armed and dangerous.

