8 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pregnant Woman Shot With Rubber Bullets in Eldorado Park

A pregnant woman was hit in the stomach with rubber bullets fired by police after violence erupted in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

Eldorado Park Community Policing Forum member, Denzil Blignaut told News24 on Monday evening that the woman was standing in her yard when police opened fire.

He said an elderly man was also hit in the face by a rubber bullet.

"The streets are an absolute nightmare. We are struggling to get people medical attention, because ambulances can't enter the area," Blignaut said.

He said the roads were still blocked with burning tyres.

Protests broke out in the area on Monday morning and parts of the N12 and Golden Highway were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Several vehicles were pelted with rocks and a truck was set alight.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on Monday evening eight people were arrested but only seven got charged, while one was released.

Minnaar said the Golden Highway would remain closed.

Blignaut said the CPF would meet on Monday evening to discuss a way forward.

An elderly man was shot in the face by police officers in Eldorado Park on Monday afternoon. (Supplied)

Source: News24

South Africa

