9 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Argentine Ref for Kings-Sharks Derby

Argentina's Federico Anselmi will referee Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Southern Kings and Sharks in Port Elizabeth (17:15 kick-off).

Anselmi will be assisted by South Africans Quinton Immelman and AJ Jacobs, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

South Africa's Jaco van Heerden will be the referee for the Bulls' clash against the Highlanders in Pretoria (15:05).

Van Heerden will be assisted by countrymen Egon Seconds and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Johan Greeff on TMO duty.

Meanwhile on Friday, New Zealand's Brendon Pickerill will be in charge of the Cheetahs' game against the Blues in Auckland (09:35 SA time).

Pickerill will be assisted by countrymen Glen Jackson and Angus Mabey, with Aaron Paterson in the TMO booth.

After that, New Zealand's Paul Williams will referee the Lions' duel with the Brumbies in Canberra (11:45 SA time).

Williams will be assisted by compatriot Nick Briant and Australia's Jordan Way, with Ian Smith the TMO.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

