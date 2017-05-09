9 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kalu Appointed CAF Technical Committee Chairperson

By Peter Adamu

CAF president Ahmad put his first seal of authority at his first Executive Committee meeting making wide ranging appointments with Kwesi Nyantankyi appointed first vice president while Omari Constant of the Democratic Republic of Congo is the new second vice president.

Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya has also been appointed to head the technical and development committee.

Bwalya remains a CAF executive committee member until 2019 when his tenure expires.

The CAF congress was held in Bahrain on the sidelines of the FIFA Congress.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and his deputy Rix Mweemba attended the congress and have since congratulated Bwalya on his appointment.

