Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé has arrived in the country for a two day state visit.

President Gnassingbé was received by President Edgar Lungu, at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

President Lungu and his Togolese counterpart are later this afternoon expected to hold bilateral talks at State House.

President Gnassingbé was accorded a twenty one gun salute by the Zambia Army infantry and late inspected a guard of honour.

And State House says the Togolese President's visit to Zambia will further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says the two heads of state will discuss key areas of cooperation in various sectors, including mining.

Chanda said Togo is keen to learn from Zambia on how it has managed its mining sector as the West African country is a major iron ore producer.

He said the two heads of state are interested in improving bilateral relations in the economic sector for the mutual benefit of the Zambian and Togolese peoples.

Chanda said peace and security issues on the African continent will also be high on the agenda.

He further disclosed that President Lungu is likely to undertake a reciprocal state visit to Togo in the second half of the year.

President Gnassingbé is expected to return to Togo on Tuesday after concluding his engagements.

And President Gnassingbé has paid his respects to the late Presidents of Zambia buried at Embassy Park.

