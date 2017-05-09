9 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Wanderers Injury Crisis Deepens Ahead of Tigers Clash - Airtel Top 8

By Jeromy Kadewere

Be Forward Wanderers striker Jabulani Linje looks set to miss the Nomads vital trip to Balaka on Sunday to face Azam Tigers in the first leg of the Airtel Top 8 cup.

It is believed that Linje's injury may keep him on the sidelines for more games than just the Tigers match.

The injury also leaves Wanderers coach Yasin Osman with a dilemma ahead of Sunday's with the Nomads only recognized striker being Jaffali Chande.

With Amos Bello, Precious Msosa, Peter Wadabwa, Ishmael Thindwa, Khumbo Ng'ambi also injured, Francis Mulimbika and Precious Sambani are also doubtful after they also got injured on Sunday.

However, the Nomads are expected to welcome back their versatile midfielder Yamikani Chester, who missed Saturday's encounter against Kamuzu Barracks due to headache.

