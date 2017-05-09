9 May 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Pres. Lungu Congratulates New French Leader

By Peter Adamu

President Edgar Lungu has joined in the wave of congratulatory messages to elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French Presidential election has been more pronounced in debate not largely due to the outcome but the unusual choice of First Lady Brigitte who is 64 years old.

Below is President Lungu's congratulatory note:

PRESIDENT LUNGU CONGRATULATES FRENCH PRESIDENT-ELECT MACRON

His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has congratulated French President-elect Mr. Emmanuel Macron for his victory in Sunday's Presidential election run-off.

In a congratulatory message to Mr Macron, the President confidence that the overwhelming support the French people have accorded the President-elect reflects their confidence in entrusting him with the responsibility of continuing the country's successful economic path and stability.

The President has observed that France and Zambia have shared a long history of cooperation premised on mutual values such as good governance, mutual trust, transparency, and the rule of law.

The President has said he looks forward to having an opportunity to meet and discuss key initiatives with Mr Macron for enhanced bilateral cooperation as well as international issues.

"I would like to express my sincere congratulations to Your Excellency on your election as President of the Republic of France. We wish you every success in your mandate. Allow me once again to convey my best wishes for your continued good health and success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office," the President said.

Issued by:

AMOS CHANDA

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE

Zambia

