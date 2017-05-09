Botswana: Security, Safety Govt Priority

Mmathubudukwane — Construction of Mmathubudukwane police station is testimony of government's commitment and continued effort towards provision of law enforcement and ensuring achievement of general safety and security of Batswana.

This was said by the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Mr Shaw Kgathi during a ground breaking ceremony of the new police station and staff housing in Mmathubudukwane on May 5.

Minister Kgathi said the long awaited project was initially budgeted for in NDP 9 but was moved to NDP 10 due to economic down turn. The project that will be financed through NDP 11 will comprise of a police station and 55 staff houses.

Minister Kgathi expressed gratitude to the leadership and entire community for availing the plot and for 'patiently' awaiting for the project over the years due to financial constraints faced by government, leading to postponement from one plan period to another.

He further said the return on this investment should be increased collaboration between the community and Botswana Police Service characterised by service delivery, high levels of professionalism, integrity and joint focus on crime reduction.

Mr Kgathi added that residents were expected to play their part in reducing crime especially store-breaking, stock-theft, illegal border crossing and others.

"In support of police efforts in dealing with these crimes, my ministry is in the process of amending key crime fighting laws such as Stock theft Act, the Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act which are intended to deal with loss of livestock and in particular violent acts targeted at children and women such as rape, defilement and child abuse," said Minister Kgathi.

Still at the event, the Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development Mr Nonofo Molefhi advised those engaged in the project to executed it according to conditions and specifications outlined in the contract.

He said it was the responsibility of all parties to deliver their obligations without being pushed to deliver on time and to schedule.

Minister Molefhi called upon the contractor, Mido Construction, to do their best to ensure that the project was delivered by January 2019 as stipulated in the contract and likewise implored his staff to do their part in facilitating all parties to deliver the project.

He further said Mmathubudukwane Police and staff housing project was the second of the four major police projects which his ministry would be implementing this financial year.

"The other three are Semolale police and staff housing project, Maitengwe police and staff housing project and Botswana Police Forensic Laboratory in Gaborone which started early this year and these projects will be implemented and completed as per the expectations of the defence ministry and the members of the public."

Minister Molefhi said they were working closely with PPADB so that contractors and consultants who failed to deliver on their contractual obligations were dealt with appropriately and may face contractual penalties and even being black-listed.

When giving an overview of the project, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development Mr Dikago Mokotedi said the project commenced in January this year and was expected to be completed by January 2019.

He said the project consisted of police administration block, 55 housing units, holding cell, sport playgrounds, a gym and construction of inroads all at a cost of cost P161.6 million.

A representative from Mido Construction Company, Mr Basimane Masire said they promise to deliver the project as per the agreement made.

He said their company which dated back to 1989 had undertaken many projects around the country.

"We will deliver a quality project as scheduled and within stipulated budget. We have hired over 400 employees and rented houses in the village for the workers."

When giving a vote of thanks, Member of Parliament for Mochudi East Mr Isaac Davids said he was happy for the project.

"Today we get what we have been waiting for. I thank government for bringing the police station to Mmathubudukwane and believe that many other projects will come including a primary hospital and Mabalane/Modipane road," he said.

BOPA