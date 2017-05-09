Zambia: Soccer Analyst Smokes Out Kamanga Critics

Soccer analyst Musonda Chibulu has taken on FAZ president Andrew Kamanga's critics that harassed him when the U-20 players were awaiting payment on their bonuses.

Chibulu wondered why they had scampered off social media fora after the lads had been paid their dues.

Kamanga critics had taken to social media making a feast out of the delay in paying bonuses for the U-20 after they won the Africa Cup on March 12.

Kamanga had explained that CAF had not yet remitted the prize money from which the lads were supposed to be paid.

BELOW IS CHIBULU'S STINGING POST:

BEFORE ZAMBIA UNDER-20 WERE PAID I WAS TAGGED TO ALL SORTS OF POSTS!

Now I am surprised after the lads were paid no single tag.

Anyway, well done FAZ for paying the boys despite FIFA encouraging that players at this level should not receive bonuses.

Government's tireless efforts through Sports Minister Moses Mawere must be commended too.

Remember the women being paid K50s in the past?

Well, so far Andrew Kamanga and his team are delivering.

Lower division teams are receiving kit as you read this.

This is as it should be. FAZ money is for such public good not personal pockets.