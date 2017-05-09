President Edgar Lungu has extended his diplomatic hand to an unlikely partner who is Togolese president Faure Gnassingbe. Faure succeeded his father Gnassingbe Eyadema who died in office in 2005.

President Lungu is having a series of interactions with Gnassingbe who is on a State visit.

BELOW IS President Lungu's statement:

Fellow countrymen and women,

Let me take this opportunity to welcome the Togolese President, Faure Gnassingbé, who has just arrived and will be in Zambia for a three day state visit.

His visit is a clear demonstration of the good relation that Zambia continues to share with Togo in enhancing our bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of our people.

I urge the Ministers and the Government at large to use this opportunity to showcase Zambia as an investment destination aimed at strengthening the economy of our people and our great nation.

I thank you.