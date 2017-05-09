Photo: MDC-T

MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai (file photo).

THE opposition MDC-T will ensure that its polling agents "do not blink, or even take a toilet" until counting is completed in next year's elections and the results declared, the party's deputy president has said.

Led by former trade unionist Morgan Tsvangirai, the MDC-T again tries to topple President Robert Mugabe in fresh general elections due next year - a feat the opposition party has repeatedly come well short of since its formation in 1999.

Tsvangirai's party however, denies losing to the now 93-year-old Mugabe, accusing the veteran leader of using violence and electoral fraud to retain power.

Addressing supporters during a visit to the UK recently, Tsvangirai's deputy Thokozani Khupe said the MDC-T was putting in place measures to ensure Mugabe does "not steal our vote again" next year.

In the video below Khupe explains some of the tactics they believe Zanu PF uses to rig elections and how opposition supporters in the diaspora can help stop the fraud next year.