Zimbabwe: Pressure Mounts On Mines Ministry Secretary's Dismissal

Pressure continues to mount on government to dismiss mines ministry permanent secretary Francis Gudyanga in line with the recommendations of parliamentarians with an anti-corruption parliamentary grouping also urging action againstthe under fire bureaucrat.

The parliamentary mines committee led by Masvingo Urban legislator Daniel Shumba last week recommended that the Civil Service Commission fires Gudyanga within a month for his alleged abuse of the country's diamond revenue.

The James Maridadi chaired African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption (APNAC) Zimbabwe Chapter, has since made similar demands for Gudyanga to be sent packing.

"APNAC Zimbabwe takes very seriously the issues of governance and accountability raised by the parliamentary committee on Mines and Mining Development in their report tabled in parliament on Tuesday 2nd of May 2017 and consequently implores government to implement the committee recommendations," Madidadi said in a statement.

Gudyanga faces abuse of office allegations, favouritism, and refusing to give MPs polygraph test results of Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) managers when they requested them. MPs want Gudyanga charged with contempt of Parliament.

As permanent secretary, Gudyanga is also accused of sitting as acting board chair of government's Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company board.

"This is despite the fact that as Permanent Secretary, Professor Gudyanga is the authority charged with oversight of the board.

"So essentially, the Permanent secretary is supervising and policing himself in violation of corporate governance," Maridadi said.

Gudyanga, who hails from Manicaland, is also accused of staffing the whole ZCDC board with officials from his home province in violation of the Section 194 (j) of the country's constitution which provides that public administration must be broadly representative of the diverse communities of Zimbabwe.

Other charges levelled against the official include; abusing $4 million, which MMCZ was instructed to pay to Pedstock, paying himself $35 000 as board fees in violation of the MMCZ Act and handpicking an audit firm to scrutinise MMCZ books, compromising the company's financial records.

Said Maridadi, "APNAC implores government to implement the recommendations of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee as outlines above.

"This will send a clear message to all and sundry that all corrupt people when caught, will be dealt with decisively."

It however, remains to be seen if the Zanu PF led administration would allow the dismissal of the government bureaucrat over corruption allegations.

President Mugabe has been accused by opponents of protecting his cronies who are plundering the country's coffers through government's loss making entities.