Botswana: Local Karatekas Impress

Gaborone — Local karatekas displayed intense moments of energy charged fights and perfectly coordinated kata moves at this year's Gabs Open championships over the weekend.

The Botswana Karate Association (BOKA) sanctioned tournament was hosted by Hayashi Ha Botswana Karate Union and played before an exciting crowd at the Al Nur Hall in Gaborone.

The seventh edition of the annual tournament had attracted a considerable number of athletes even from across the borders and was ready to show their nippy moves from the onset of the day long matches. The final bouts were even more interesting with a number of shocking results.

In an undoubtedly the toast of the afternoon matches and what many considered as a rematch of the recent BOKA senior selections championships, the U67kg champion, Thabang Setshego set a date with his closest rival, Lemogang Keolopile.

The two arch rivals, had a rocky path to the finals with Keolopile having to convince the judges in a semifinal match against enterprising youngster, Teto Wakwena. Keolopile won the fight by a whisker to meet Setshego in a final.

On the other hand, Setshego clawed his way to the finals after a slim margin against his South African opponent, Tyler Snell.

The local karatekas, Thabiso Selaolo and Quinton Mosupiemang were impressive in the male elite over 67kg beating their South African opponents, Raynie Fourier and Franco du Plessis.

Another interesting duel was in the female elite kumite where national champion, Lame Hetanang continued with her fine form beating the likes of Wabo Anwar and Mercy Muvaro to the second and third spot respectively.

She capped her polished performance of the day with clinching the ladies elite kata beating her close rival Entle Maungwa. Zimbabwean, Tanaka Mukunza and South African, Chantel Prinsloo came third and fourth respectively.

Ofentse Bakwadi continued his dominance in the male elite kata while Boemo Ramasimong, Emmanuel Bulayani and Phillipe Revaka came agonisingly close after him.

In an interview on the sidelines of the tournament, one of the event organisers, Bakwadi said they were impressed by the overall organisation of the matches and were planning to organise a more bigger and better event in the near future.

The tournament used to attract karatekas from as far as China and Estonia but could not make it this year due to various logistics. The tournament was also used to fine tune karatekas for the upcoming 8th World Hayashi-ha Karate championships slated for Spain in July.