Zimbabwe: Serial Robbers Blame Lack of Employment for Offences

Three suspected armed robbers nabbed in the Midlands capital recently have blamed the high rate of unemployment in the country for committing the offences.

The suspects - Tapiwa Chimhute (29), Anywhere Madala (27) and Simbarashe Machiritsa (40) all of Ascot Infill suburb in Gweru - are linked to a spate of robberies recorded in Gweru and Shurugwi over the past few weeks.

Asked why they committed the offences, the trio indicated that the high rate of unemployment left them with no option but to resort to crime to make a living.

Chimhute, Madala and Machiritsa who appeared before regional magistrate, Morgan Nemadire face 16, 18 and four counts of robbery respectively.

Nemadire said he would deliver sentence on Thursday.

They trio also face murder charges, in which they are being accused of killing two security guards in Kadoma and Zvishavane.

The suspects allegedly terrorised miners, business people and individuals in Gweru and Shurugwi, where they got away with more than $25,000 in a robbery spree spanning four weeks.

On their arrest, they were allegedly found in possession of five assault rifles and a pistol, $6,000 cash and a stolen VW Golf vehicle which they used as getaway car.

The state alleges that between March and April this year the trio broke into people's homes and stole electrical gadgets and cash.

Using the same modus operandi, the accused broke into three other houses in Gweru and a mine in Shurugwi where they got away with a VW Golf car and more than $25,000 cash.