Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members of parliament burst into party songs on Monday and gave their Leader Lazarus Chakwera a standing ovation after his hard hitting state of the nation response.

Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya, who is also MCP vice president smiled as the party members turned their side as political song corner.

The members of parliament from the government side just looked stunned after the Chakwera Sona response.

In his hard hitting response to President Peter Mutharika's state of the nation address delivere don Friday, Chakwera saud in two years the Head of State has allowed, exemplified, and turned a blind eye to more high-level government corruption and incompetence than anyone ever did in 50 years of the country's independence.

Chakwera pointed out that nepotism, cronyism, kleptocracy, substandard projects, predatory taxation, political intimidation, and public misinformation are all "happening in abundance" under Mutharika's supervision.

He said: "This President is so desperate to make us believe that he is doing meaningful work that in his address, he lists routine maintenance work on buildings and roads as accomplishments.

"You may have also noticed that he claimed several times that such clerical work as the writing and reviewing of documents related to policy, or strategy, or roadmap, or a Bill, count as Government achievements. Are we expected to cheer at the suggestion that Malawians' living standards will improve because the Professor wrote and reviewed a document? Are we expected to clap because no one in the entire Government explained to the President that rehabilitating a building does not count as development?

"Are we expected to applaud for the fact that the World Bank feels so sorry for our people that they have agreed to further put our children in debt by an 80-million-dollar credit? Are we expected to congratulate the President for lowering inflation when the decrease is largely a result of improvements in agricultural productivity because of God's mercy in sending us rain? Are we expected to sing the President's praises for the stability of the local currency and the availability of forex when we know that a large part of this stems from low demand for forex from local businesses whose industries have slowed down?" continued Chakwera.

He went on: "No, Mr. Speaker Sir, the nation's Vice-President, the Right Honourable Dr. Saulos Chilima was right when he once said in a speech that we should never clap for mediocrity."

He said even if his ministers clap hands at such things, Malawians are wise enough to know that when President says in a SONA that him traveling to the United Nations and the African Union to attend a summit are "notable achievements", it is a sign of something far worse than mediocrity.

"And when you talk to Malawians about how life is under this President, you see how this President's incompetence is taking its toll," said Chakwera.