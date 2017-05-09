9 May 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Angolans, Cubans, Russians Praised for Selfless Sacrifices

Photo: Africanelections
Namibian Flag.
By Loide Jason

Oshikuku — The Minister of Justice, Dr Albert Kawana, commended the people of Angola, the former Soviet Union and Cuba for their valiant and heroic contributions towards Namibia's independence.

He said this during the commemoration of Cassinga Day at Eenkundi in Omusati region last Thursday.

Kawana urged Namibians to always remember and pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives for the ultimate cause of independence.

Kawana, who was the main speaker, urged parents and teachers to ensure that during post-independence children are taught the history of Cassinga and Namibia in general for them to know how the country's independence came about.

The minister said the sacrifices of Namibian freedom fighters should be watered by peace, stability and economic emancipation. He warned that nepotism, tribalism and regionalism should not be allowed to take a stage in Namibia as this can betray the sacrifices made by Namibian heroes and heroines.

Speaking at the same occasion, Oshikuku Councillor Modestus Amutse lashed out at some Namibians who never make time to attend historic events like the observation of Cassinga Day.

Amutse said people should know that it is because of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters that the country today enjoys its independence.

