Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has said he would compel Rumphi east MP Kamlepo Kalua tell the House his side of the story on his abduction which Malawi Police has said it was staged.

Firebrand politician Kalua was not in the House on Monday when Information Minister Nicholas Dausi said the abduction never happened, it was Kamlepo's stunt.

Kamlepo is refusing to talk to the media since Sunday when he was found at 5am in Blantyre claiming he was abducted by unknown people for unknown reasons and he did not even know where he was being kept during his alleged 11 day 'abduction.'

However, Dausi and the police say this was just a stunt as Kamlepo showed no signs of torture as he claimed, he had no wounds or any scratch for a person thrown away from a moving vehicle, he was neatly dressed and smartly shaved, he had his jacket intact hanging on his shoulders, he showed no signs that he was not feeLing well.

However, Msowoya said he was dying to hear the side of the story from Kalua.

"I am always concerned with the welfare of members of the House," he said.

The opposition Peoples Party, where Kalua is the vice president, tried to block Dausi from presenting the Kalua 'fake' abduction report on Monday in the House.

PP Leader in the House Uladi Mussa said it was surprising that it was minister of Information and not minister of Home Affairs who was presenting the report. He said the government report lacked credibility.

Malawi Police have been quick to declare that the firebrand opposition politician staged his kidnap despite that they are investigating the matter.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said their preliminary investigations indicate that he faked the kidnap.

"The abduction was fake we have found out that," said Kadadzera.

He said Police will charge Kalua and prosecute him for "faking an abduction."

A constitutional law expert Edge Kanyongolo, who is lecturer at University of Malawi's Chancellor College, told Capital Radio's Daybreak Malawi programme on Tuesday that he does not see a legal sense to prosecute Kalua if it happens to be true that he staged his own kidnap.

"Pretending to be adbucted is not an offence," said Kanyongolo.

But when the radio asked police spokesman what charges it will press to Kalua, he said they will consider that after finishing investigations.

He insisted preliminafry investigations show Kalua "faked his abduction."

It was not immediately known when Kalua would join his colleagues for a budget session of parliament which started on Friday after President Peter Mutharika's state of the nation address which has since been trashed by Opposition Leader in the 193 strong House, Lazarus Chakwera and Peoples Party leader Mussa.