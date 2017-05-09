Saurimo — The housing projects that have been carried out by the Angolan Government since 2009 comply with the basic goals of the new urban agenda and respond to the United Nations Universal Human Rights Declaration.

This was said on Monday in Saurimo, northeastern Lunda Sul province, by the secretary of State for Housing, Joaquim Silvestre.

The official was speaking during the awarding of the new Saurimo housing project signed between the real estate company "Imogestin" and the contractor "Griner".

He also explained that since the year 2009, the Angolan Government through its National Housing and Urbanisation Programme has been fulfilling its commitment to improving the living of the citizens.

The official underlined that the country's current economic and financial context and the need to respond to the aspirations of the populations where no urbanisation has been undertaken, has led the Government into re-planning and re-programming the implementation of new cities construction projects, seeking to secure new housing in the provinces of Bengo,

Cuando Cubango, Cunene, Cuanza Sul, Malanje, Lunda Sul and Zaire.

According to the secretary of State, the Government will continue to work to conclude the implementation of new cities in the country's 18 provinces, so that those who can not afford building themselves a house, mainly young people, gain access to accommodation though this housing project.

In its first phase, 212 T3 apartments will be built on a 7,35 hectares in 15 months time.

Another 1,248 apartments will be built under the second phase of the project, including 30 on-family houses and 112 twinned houses as well other infrastructures like stores, power station, water treatment station, health centres, police and fire stations, market and leisure facilities.