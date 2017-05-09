Namibia: Standard Bank Commits to Miss Namibia Pageant

Windhoek — Come the 1st of July, the public is set to find out who the reigning Miss Namibia will be for 2017.

In light of this Standard Bank has once again confirmed its commitment to contribute a total of N$80,000 towards the Miss Namibia Pageant.

"Standard Bank supports the development, empowerment and recognition of women in general. The Miss Namibia Pageant is not only about finding the most beautiful and intelligent ladies in the country, but also play a vital role as role models and ambassadors of our country," said Standard Bank's communications manager Surihe Gaomas-Guchu at the Miss Namibia launch event last week.

The bank's main involvement with the Miss Namibia Pageant revolves around its sponsorship and support towards the Namibian Woman of Excellence initiative.

"Standard Bank supports the development, empowerment and recognition of women in all sectors of society. By sponsoring the Miss Namibia Pageant and the Namibian Women of Excellence project, Standard Bank is contributing towards raising awareness of the important role women play in our Namibian communities," Gaomas-Guchu said.

"It also stresses that the bank's support towards the Miss Namibia Pageant goes beyond the beauty pageant. Ultimately, our support focuses on women that are contributing to the upliftment of the poor and the needy," she highlighted.