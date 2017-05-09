Dodoma — The government revealed that 110 foreign nationals received Tanzania citizenship in a period between July 2016 and March 2017.

This was revealed by minister for home affairs Mr Mwigulu Nchemba on Tuesday as he was tabling his ministry 2017/18 budget speech in the Parliament.

Those, who received Tanzanian Citizenship: India (64), Yemen (15), UAE (5), Kenya (5), Rwanda (5), Burundi (4), UK (3), Somalia(2), DRC (2), Germany(1), Nigeria (1), Zambia (1), Poland (1) and Lebanon (1), the minister told the parliament.

At the same time the minister revealed that 35 Tanzanians acquired new citizenship. According to him seven Tanzanians acquired Germany citizenship, Norway (10), India (4), Sweden (3), Uganda (2), South Africa (1), Botswana (1), USA (1), Portugal (1), Zambia (1) and Sri Lanka (1).

The minister also told the August house that 55, 573 passports were also issued in a period between July2016 and March2017.