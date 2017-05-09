Kenya: One Killed, Six Injured After Building Collapses in Kirinyaga

One person died and six others were injured on Tuesday when a building under construction collapsed in Giachai village, Kirinyaga County.

The stonemason was pronounced dead on arrival at Kerugoya Level Five Hospital and the survivors were admitted in critical condition.

The seven were constructing the building belonging to a local businessman when the tragedy struck.

Police, Red Cross officials and some villagers moved in fast to rescue the construction workers who were trapped in the building after it came down.