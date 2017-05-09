Nigeria: 'Herdsmen' Attack Benue Communities, Kill Eight - Police

Eight persons were feared dead following an attack by suspected herdsmen, on two villages in Logo Local Government Area of Benue state, a Police statement said.

Police spokesperson for Benue State, Moses Yamu, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Yamu said the attacks on Akaa and Tse-Orlalu villages in Mbamar, Ugondo communities, were perpetrated by suspected herdsmen late on Sunday.

He said the police had yet to establish the motive for the attack and that adequate personnel had been drafted to the villages to restore normalcy.

He said the attackers invaded the villages, killed eight people and injured many others.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the herdsmen came in from Taraba State through Abaji and Mbamar in Ugondo community.

"They started first by attacking Akaa village before advancing to neighbouring Orlalu,' the witness said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that several villagers were still missing.

Herdsmen attacked some communities in the state in the past, including Agatu community, where several persons were killed.

(NAN)