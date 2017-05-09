9 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 'Herdsmen' Attack Benue Communities, Kill Eight - Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

Eight persons were feared dead following an attack by suspected herdsmen, on two villages in Logo Local Government Area of Benue state, a Police statement said.

Police spokesperson for Benue State, Moses Yamu, confirmed the attacks in a statement on Monday.

Mr. Yamu said the attacks on Akaa and Tse-Orlalu villages in Mbamar, Ugondo communities, were perpetrated by suspected herdsmen late on Sunday.

He said the police had yet to establish the motive for the attack and that adequate personnel had been drafted to the villages to restore normalcy.

He said the attackers invaded the villages, killed eight people and injured many others.

A witness told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the herdsmen came in from Taraba State through Abaji and Mbamar in Ugondo community.

"They started first by attacking Akaa village before advancing to neighbouring Orlalu,' the witness said.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that several villagers were still missing.

Herdsmen attacked some communities in the state in the past, including Agatu community, where several persons were killed.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Govt in Talks With Boko Haram to End Suicide Bombings

Following the release of 82 Chibok school girls, indications have emerged that the Federal Government will initiate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.