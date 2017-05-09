Tanzania: Farewell - Nation Unites in Grief

Arusha/Dar es Salaam — Everything came to a standstill in the Arusha City yesterday as thousands made their way to the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium to attend the public funeral for 35 bus crash victims, including 32 pupils, two teachers and a school bus driver.

Periodical raindrops could not deter Arusha residents. Shops and offices in the central business district were closed as businessmen and entrepreneurs joined other mourners at the stadium to pay their last respects to the deceased. The roads to the stadium were so flooded by people that it was difficult for cars and motorcycles to pass smoothly.

It took about 30 minutes for the Tanzania People's Defence Forces trucks carrying the coffins to navigate the roads to the stadium from the Mount Meru Hospital where the bodies had been preserved.

There was wailing as bodies of the deceased arrived at the fully-packed stadium at around midday.

Hundreds faint

Red Cross officials and first aid volunteers had to work extra hard to attend to about 200 people who collapsed during the ceremony after being overwhelmed by emotions. They include scores of school children, parents of the victims and other mourners. Most of them were treated and released at the first aid centres established at the stadium, while about 100 had to be rushed to nearby hospitals.

A random observation indicated that the majority of those rushed to the hospitals were learners from various schools, including those of Lucky Vincent Nursery and Primary School.

The stadium was packed to capacity. In several occasions there were near-stampede as the crowds pushed their way past the security perimeter inside the 14,000 capacity stadium. In fact the stadium had been fully packed by 7am.

Those mourners who could enter the stadium stood outside while some climbed the walls as more others watched from the windows of neighbouring high rise buildings.

Red Cross officials said one man was feared dead and about 20 injured after they fell from a stadium wall that they were attempting to climb.

"A seriously injurred man had to be rushed to hospital. He fell head first and he could be either in a coma or dead," one of the Red Cross officials who declined to be identified because he was not the spokesperson of the organisation told The Citizen.

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who officiated the ceremony arrived at 9.38am only to be greeted more screams from some members of the bereaved families.

One of them was Ms Kabuka Sukwa, an employee of the Arusha regional secretariat, who lost her daughter in the tragedy. Her screams forced tears to roll down the eyes of those near her.

One of the bereaved mothers, whose name was not identified, cried out the name of her daughter "Aisha! Aisha! Why couldn't you come to seek my help while you know your mother is a nurse? I have been saving other people's lives. Do you think that I could not save you?" she cried.

Mr Ntegayaje Augustine, the father of Augustine Amos, one of the victims of the accident, could not control his tears. His son wanted to become a doctor someday, he said.

"I remember whenever I visited him at school or when he came home for holidays, he used to tell me that he wanted to become a doctor and treat people, especially me, his mother and his brothers and sisters," he said.

Confusion over the number of victims

Lucky Vincent officials maintained yesterday when they talked to reporters that 33 pupils, two teachers and the driver had died at the accident. They said 32 pupils died instantly while the other one passed away in hospital later. Some of the government officials who addressed the ceremony including the minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Joyce Ndalichako said the pupils who died were 33. But the coffins that were brought to the stadium were of 32 pupils and three adults. Officials at the Mount Meru Hospital where the bodies had been preserved maintained until Sunday evening that they had 32 bodies of the pupils in the mortuary and three of adults. They said the three students admitted in the Intensive Care Unit were recovering well. Efforts to clarify the confusion with authorities proved futile.

More than Sh100m donated to families

Members of Parliament yesterday forfeited their one day allowance and contributed Sh100 million to the families of the victims. Arusha Regional Commissioner Mrisho Gambo also announced that the government would meet burial expenses and give each family Sh1 million. More contributions were expected from well-wishers.

Public figures in attendance

The well attended public funeral ceremony was attended by several high-profile figures. They included CCM secretary general Abdulrahman Kinana, Former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa, opposition leaders Freeman Mbowe of Chadema and Zitto Kabwe of ACT-Wazalendo, Arusha Urban MP (Chadema) Godbless Lema.

Kenya was represented by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Fred Matiang'i and acting High Commissioner to Tanzania Boniface Muhia.

Other notable personalities included the acting Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, the President of the African Court of Human and People's Rights (AfCPHR), Justice Sylvain Ore and the Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC) Christophe Bazivamo.

Other Cabinet ministers present were that of Local Government and Regional Administration (Tamisemi) George Simbachawene, Ummy Mwalimu (Health), Phillip Mpango (Finance and Planning) and Deputy Agriculture minister William ole Nasha.

Although most of the victims hailed from Arusha and were expected to be buried in the city graveyards, some other bodies of the victims were transported to their regions of origins including Kagera, Kilimanjaro and Mbeya.