9 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MPs in Plea On Safety of Journalists

By Athuman Mtulya

Dodoma — MPs yesterday asked the government to make a commitment that it will ensure journalists' safety and security.

Debating the budget speech of the Ministry of Information, Culture, Art and Sports, the MPs noted that recently journalists have been subjected to acts which threatened their safety, but the government has seen taking the matters lightly.

Ms Aida Khenani (Special Seats-Chadema) said the minister in charge of the docket, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, did not mention anything on the dangers journalists are facing in the country when he tabled his budget speech on Friday.

"We haven't seen any strong statement from the government condemning acts of violence committed against journalists. Does it mean the government has no plan to end these acts? We need the minister's word on this," she said.

The MP also asked about the fate of the recent invasion of Clouds Media Group by the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner. "We need to know what the government is going to do on the blatant attack on Clouds. What happened there is unacceptable."

Ms Salma Mwassa (Special Seats-CUF) said nothing tangible has been done to address the concerns raised by media practitioners on last month's attack on a CUF press conference in Dar es Salaam.

