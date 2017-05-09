Tanzania: 134 Officials At Muhimbili National Hospital Sacked Over Bogus Certificates Saga

Dar es Salaam — 134 civil servants at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) have been sacked after they were found guilty of using bogus certificates to obtain employment.

A statement released by MNH management on Tuesday directed the officials to leave the hospital before May 15. Those, who will fail to do so will be subjected to legal measures, the statement indicates.

The statement, which was released by MNH Executive Director Professor Lawrence Museru, directed the complainants, who claim to have genuine academic certificates to send their appeals to the Permanent Secretary in the President's office (Public Service and Good Governance).