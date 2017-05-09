Dodoma — As the nation mourns the deaths of 35 people, including 32 pupils, some MPs have advised the government to set strict rules for school transportation.

Lawmakers who spoke exclusively to The Citizen yesterday said it was now the right time to draft regulations to avert serious accidents involving school buses in the future.

The 32 Lucky Vincent English Medium School pupils died along with two teachers and the driver when their bus veered off the road and plunged into a ravine in Karatu on Saturday morning.

Mr Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban-ACT) noted that most of the buses used by schools were old and thus prone to accidents.

"The Ministry of Education needs to set regulations for buses that transport nursery and primary school pupils. They have to come up with rules that will be enforced by traffic police...we should not wait for another tragedy to happen before we act."

Dr Immaculate Sware (Special Seats-Chadema) said the regulations should cover, among other issues, the quality of school buses, speed limit, and maximum number of passengers.

"This is a very important issue. The Ministry of Education should take it up as a matter of urgency. We need to protect our children and ensure that they are safely transported," she said.

Mr Omar Badwel (Bahi-CCM) said as part of safety measures, the government, through traffic police, should conduct routine inspection of school buses.

"I'm sure they will find that a lot of mechanical and safety requirements are compromised by school and bus owners."

He also suggested that school buses should have police escort on long journeys.

"If we MPs are sometimes provided with police escort, I believe we can do the same for our children. It is possible to do this since they don't make school trips every day."

Ms Sophia Mwakagenda (Special Seats-Chadema) said the government should ban the use of "old and junk" buses to transport schoolchildren.

"It's not acceptable for rickety daladalas to be turned into school buses. We need to pass regulations requiring that school buses must be bought new and be driven by experienced drivers," she said.

Parliament earlier yesterday donated Sh100 million to the families of the deceased. MPs gave Sh86 million, while Sh14 million came from the from Speaker's office.