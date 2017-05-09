Tanzania: Home Affairs Minister Asks the Parliament to Endorse Sh890 Billion Budget for 2017/18

Dodoma — Minister for home affairs Mr Mwigulu Nchemba has requested the parliament to endorse a Sh930 billion budget estimates for his ministry in 2017/18 financial year.

The minister told the parliament on Tuesday morning that out of the amount Sh39.7 billion will be spent on development projects while Sh890 billion will be spent on recurrent expenditures.

He also revealed that 4,339 new workers will be recruited by the ministry.

"Mr Speaker 26 new workers will be posted at the ministry's head office, 2573 to the police force, 500 to the Prisons, 600 to the Fire Brigade, 600 to the Immigration, 40 to National Identification Authority (NIDA).