9 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Prominent Personalities in South East Leaving PDP Out of Selfishness - Theodore Orji

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Okogba

The immediate past governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has told his constituents that the reason prominent personalities in the South East leave the APGA and PDP for APC is selfishness.

He made this statement during a town hall meeting held at Umuahia North Local Government headquarters where he also told them to count him out of any move to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Orji, representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the Senate, said he would rather quit politics entirely than to join the APC.

Many prominent politicians in the South East had in the past few months defected to the APC from APGA and PDP.

But Senator Orji said he never contemplated leaving the PDP for any reason.

"At no time did I discuss or mention such move to any individual or group because it is not in the pipeline and will never be there," he said.

"Why would I leave my party, the PDP?" he asked. Whatever that is happening in my party is part of the development process of our great country; we should not all be in one political party; That is not how to develop democracy," he said.

"Abandoning the PDP or any other political party because of alleged crisis is most uncharitable, especially when majority of them have benefitted hugely from it," he said.

Nigeria

Govt in Talks With Boko Haram to End Suicide Bombings

Following the release of 82 Chibok school girls, indications have emerged that the Federal Government will initiate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.