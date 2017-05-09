Uganda: Cobap Wins Treble At Katende Memorial Cup

Kampala — Cobap Boxing Club engraved their name in large, bold and glittering font by winning all the three trophies of the inaugural Dick Katende Memorial Cup final at the MTN Arena-Lugogo Sunday night.

Cobap, under national youth coach Lawrence Kalyango, amassed eight, 14 and 13 points to win the Juniors, Youths and Elites trophies respectively.

The club based in Namungoona proved a potential threat to traditional giants like a UPDF and Lukanga because in the Youths category, Lubya, their subsidiary club came a close second with 12 points.

In the Elites category, KCCA, Katwe and event organisers East Coast tied on five points as Cobap members danced away with their treble in a historic tournament.

The three-day event was organised by East Coast, friends and family of the fallen national team coach Dick Katende, nine months after his sudden death August 2016.

Marvin Oloya, Katende's son, was all thanks to whoever graced the occasion.

"It's a great moment for all of us the boxing family to recognise dedication of my dad, the late Dick Katende for the great service he offered to this nation," Oloya said in his closing remarks.

"Thanks to everyone for contributing to this event, I know it should have been bigger but this is a good start, and I hope it will improve with time. Thank you all."

In an earlier interview, Oloya said the major aim of the tournament is to create a legacy of appreciating "those people who have sacrificed a lot for this country... because boxing is tasking but less rewarding. So to all the coaches and boxers out there this is for you."

Katende's daughter Sheila Tabaruka honoured coaches, boxers and Katende's former colleagues with medals and gifts. Oloya said the event will happen annually with more emphasis on recruiting