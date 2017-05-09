9 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya's Lucy Gichuhi Sworn in As Senator in Australia

Photo: The Nation
Lucy Gichuhi.
By Elvis Ondieki

Kenyan-born Lucy Gichuhi is now a senator in Australia, one of the 12 representing the state of South Australia, after being sworn in on Tuesday.

Mrs Gichuhi makes history as the first person of African descent to be in Australia's federal Parliament.

BOB DAY

In her position, she will be replacing Mr Bob Day, a senator whose election was nullified by an Australian court in April.

Mr Day lost the seat after it was established that he was ineligible to vie in elections of July 2016.

It was expected that Mrs Gichuhi, 54, would fly the flag of Family First-- the party through which she secured her seat.

However, days before her swearing-in, the party merged with the Australian Conservatives and Mrs Gichuhi will now be in the senate as an independent.

CITIZENSHIP

Mrs Gichuhi, who hails from Nyeri-- which is also the home county of her husband William -- moved to Australia with her husband in 1999 on a permanent resident's visa.

They forfeited their Kenyan citizenship two years later.

Her win was confirmed by a court recently, shutting down questions about her citizenship.

