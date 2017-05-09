9 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Juma - KCCA's Bigger Ambitions Attracted Me

By Andrew Mwanguhya

Kampala — Look away if you are an Express fan. "First you have to think about where you are going. KCCA a big team, top team and it has bigger ambitions."

That was the verdict of Ibrahim Saddam Juma, the erstwhile Red Eagles midfield player, who was unveiled at KCCA's Phillip Omondi Stadium yesterday.

Juma, mid-20s, was speaking to Daily Monitor an hour before being unveiled before the rest of the media.

His revelations are sure to rile the Red Eagles fans just a week after Juma netted a brace in Express' 4-2 defeat to Lweza.

"So for any player with bigger ambitions and bigger goals you need to be among the best. So I think KCCA was the best option for me.

"They have been on me for quite long and I thought maybe this time round it was the perfect time."

Intelligent player

His new manager, Mike Mutebi, who secured the player on a three-year-deal, has indeed been a big admirer of Juma having worked with the player in Copa.

"He is one of those good players that has always had the talent but had never got a good platform to show it," said Mutebi of Juma.

"He is an intelligent player and talented. You never get many of them in Uganda. We have about six like Allan Okello, Saddam Juma, Tom Masiko and Taddeo Lwanga of Villa among others.

"The way we play, we needed somebody that must scheme from deep and supply that ball and Saddam Juma is that player."

That would now leave the likes of Ivan Ntege and Isaac Kirabira needing to triple their efforts for game time.

Juma is already looking forward to the Confederation Cup group stage opening game against Morocco's Fus Rabat - the main reason he was signed - this weekend and to push for a place in the national team.

"It's (the move) also a platform to push for a place in the national team, and to see how far I can go. To me this is like a new start."

Is move within the law?

If a player has at least six months left on his contract, the two clubs can agree to a move midway the season.

But that footballer cannot play for any of them in domestic competitions until that particular season ends. That player can, however, represent his new club on the continent.

"KCCA or any other team can sign any player from Zambia, Nigeria or South Africa and use that player on the continent for as long as that player has not featured in that competition that year," Fufa communications boss Ahmed Hussein explained.

"In this case, Saddam Juma has not played in the Confederation Cup this season. So, KCCA are within the law."

KCCA used Article V (5) of Caf rules on registration and qualification of players that keeps the window open till August to add Juma.

"The players who have been added to the list in conformity with the present regulations, their transfer certificate must reach the Secretariat of Caf by the 10th of August of the year of the competition, at the latest," it reads.

